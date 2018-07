SAN ANTONIO - Nivi Dominguez from Popsie Company shows off how to make amazing Paletas with fruit.

These Paletas are refreshing and not at all unhealthy!

They are make completely with fruit and has no added sugar.

Since the fruit has natural sugar already, there is no need to add any sugar to your Paleta.

Nivi shows you how you can make your own at home, or go to Popsie Company to try some of her more adventurous flavors.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.