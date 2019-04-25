SAN ANTONIO - A pair of local designers caught a lot of attention with their creative Kah-witter Tshirts. Cool Shirts For Cool People turned the dramatic exit of Kawhi Leonard, into a joke the whole city could enjoy. The fun shirts caught the eye of ESPN Deportes and even the Spurs, not to mention people across the city. Now they are taking aim at Fiesta. They came down to Market Square to show off some of their new designs that everyone will surely fall in love with once again. You can order shirts from Cool Shirts for Cool People or ask for custom designs here, or you can find them on Amazon by searching CS4CP.

