Refreshing summer picnic recipes

SAN ANTONIO - Jan Tilley, of Health by Jan, is sharing a couple of simple and tasty recipes that are perfect for a summer picnic with the family.

Ham & turkey sandwich

(1 serving | 1 sandwich)

Ingredients:

Bread

Butter

Mustard

Green onion

Sliced ham

Sliced turkey

Tomatoes

Optional: Cheese, salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix a little bit of butter, mustard and a few sprinkles of green onion into a small bowl. Spread the mix onto one slice of your favorite bread and top it with a few slices of ham, turkey and tomato. Cheese, salt and pepper are optional.

Tips:

To make your sandwich even tastier, cut the sandwich into slices, and stick a skewer through each one. Then, place the sandwich slices on the grill or broil them in the oven for added texture and flavor.

Refreshing Caprese salad

(1 serving | 1 salad)

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Mozzarella cheese

Basil

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and chiffonade basil. Drizzle balsamic vinegar with a little bit of olive oil on top and you've got yourself a tasty side salad to go with your sandwich.

Tips:

A great tip for keeping your salad cold in the heat is placing each serving in a closed Mason jar. Place the Mason jars in the same ice chest that you use to keep your drinks cold. When you're ready to eat, you can take the salads out of the cooler and eat them straight from the Mason jars. It's a win-win!

If you usually end up with ice water in your chest after sitting in the sun for too long, Tilley recommends using dry ice packs instead of ice bags as they don't melt nearly as fast.

