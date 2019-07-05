Could you live in the wild? Find out if you have what it takes to survive.

SAN ANTONIO - Worried about something going wrong while camping? No need to worry, the Lumber Society can help you with some handy survival tips!

The Buzz Mill's Lumber Society offers hands-on classes on basic survival skills. Chris Hyde a Director of Lumber Society and Natureveristy covers monthly topics including knife carving, shelter building, archery, navigation, water purification and more.

Anyone is welcome to join the Lumber society. When you join you can choose to participate in outreach, education or simply just socialize.

"Our mission is to get people to "log out," enjoy nature, and connect with like-minded folks - while learning skills to survive the imminent zombie apocalypse."

For more information on how you can join the Lumber Society and attend their events head to their website.

