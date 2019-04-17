Create art at Inspire On Fire Fiesta event which showcases welding

SAN ANTONIO - Inspire On Fire is a Fiesta event showcasing all things welding on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1943 N. New Braunfels Ave. in San Antonio.

The event is free for the whole family.

The Inspire Community Fine Art Center offers welding classes for adults and metal camps for kids.

Tips for craftmakers:

Use great tools! Needlenose pliers are critical.

Consider different types of wire—floral, jewelry.

Start with thin wire and move to thicker gauges as you feel comfortable.

Find more information at InspireFineArtCenter.org.

