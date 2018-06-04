SA Live

Cuddly Kittens!

Different Kittens, all in need of loving homes

By Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats.

They provide essential medical care for all animals in need of help. 

More Animals

As it states on their website 

The Animal Defense League provides a variety of services and resources including:
  • Sheltering of animals, regardless of their conditions when they arrive.
  • Complete medical treatment provided to animals under the care of the shelter.
  • Full-time veterinarian and staff who treat all resident animals
  • Spay/neuter program for pets of low-income families
  • Humane education programs in schools and the broader community
  • Active adoption services to find homes for all the animals taken in by the Animal Defense League

There is a "Kitten Feedathon" June 7th and 8th, go and support! 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.