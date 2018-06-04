Cuddly Kittens!

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats.

They provide essential medical care for all animals in need of help.

As it states on their website

The Animal Defense League provides a variety of services and resources including: Sheltering of animals, regardless of their conditions when they arrive.

Complete medical treatment provided to animals under the care of the shelter.

Full-time veterinarian and staff who treat all resident animals

Spay/neuter program for pets of low-income families

Humane education programs in schools and the broader community

Active adoption services to find homes for all the animals taken in by the Animal Defense League

There is a "Kitten Feedathon" June 7th and 8th, go and support!

