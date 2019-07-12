Piña colada cupcakes for kids

SAN ANTONIO - Brittney Morgan, of Cosmic Cakery, shares a fun and delicious way to include your kids in National Piña Colada Day celebrations.

To add tropical flavors into cupcakes, Morgan recommends replacing water with coconut milk and adding crushed pineapples and pineapple juice to the cupcake filling. The cupcakes can be decorated to look like pineapples, with tinted white chocolate edible leaves for decorations and yellow buttercream frosting.

Icing piping nozzles come in handy for easy decorating at home and can be purchased at your local Walmart. After icing, top the cupcakes with pineapple slices, cherries, umbrella toppers and cocktail straws.

If you're looking for an extra kick, Malibu liqueur can be infused into the cupcakes after baking. Alcohol can also be baked into the cupcakes for reduced alcohol content.

Morgan started baking as a young girl and still uses tips her mother taught her, such as cracking one egg at a time, regardless of how many eggs are required for the dessert, to create high quality batter.

Her bakery, Cosmic Cakery, has been open for six years and offers specialty desserts, such as custom cakes and cake pops. Her tip for the hot summer months is to freeze the cake pops and keep them in coolers so they won't melt during picnics or outside gatherings.

For more information on Cosmic Cakery desserts, visit the company's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.