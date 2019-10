SAN ANTONIO - Feel the joy! Join JoyRide Cycling + Fitness for the 5th Annual Rock N Ride on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 6:00p.m. on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

JoyRide will be bringing their state-of-the-art bikes so participants can cycle on the plaza! This event is held to raise awareness of breast cancer, and for personal health.



This Rock N Ride event is free to the public, but participants will need to register first, here.

