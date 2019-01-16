Damon Curtis performs on SA Live

He's a small town boy, blessed with a huge voice. Watch Damon Curtis perform at Market Square on SA Live!

You can catch him Thursday, Jan. 17, at Pour Haus in New Braunfels.

About Damon Curtis (from DamonCurtis.com):

Damon Curtis spent his childhood singing along with the radio listening to his father’s favorites, Keith Whitley and George Strait. It was these influences and a love for the craft that led this singer songwriter from Moulton, Texas to pursue his music career. Singing along note for note with the greats, Damon honed his abilities to become the artist he is today.

At age 25, Damon started a band with a few local musicians. Driven by his Faith, the support of his family and the confidence of his friends, Damon began playing in local bars and venues in his local area. As his fanbase grew, he and the band have been blessed to become what they are today.

In late 2017, Damon Curtis wrapped up their debut EP, “Changing Lanes,” and in 2018 the band released their first single “Here’s to Goodbye” to Texas radio.

After a great response to the EP and massive support from his fans, Damon is currently playing in multiple states and sharing the stage with some of the biggest artists in the industry today.

His dedication to his Faith, to his Family, and to his Fans, ensure that the sky is the limit for this small-town boy blessed with a huge voice.