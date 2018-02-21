Decades-old recipe makes these burgers a San Antonio treasure

SAN ANTONIO - Brothers and owners Israel and Raul Cepeda are bringing classic flavors of Northern Mexico to the West Side of San Antonio.

The highlight of their unique menu is their discada - a meaty mix of beef, pork, bacon and Mexican chorizo.

The recipe was handed down to the brothers from their great-grandmother - Thomasa Arenas.

"She's no longer with us, but she lived to be 110-years-old," said Israel. "So there must be something in the spices."

The brothers are proud to share the recipe with the Alamo city.

The discada is made fresh daily and goes on a variety of menu items - like their discada burger.

The potato bread and onion buns are baked fresh for the restaurant by a local bakery.

The house-made patty is grilled and topped with Monterrey jack cheese, discada, and a cilantro jalapeño sauce.

They also serve up the Tejano burger, a classic double patty burger, and discada tacos.

Their house-made empanadas get stuffed with your choice of top-sirloin steak or fajita-style chicken.

Dos Quality & Flavor is a San Antonio treasure with big, bright flavors of Northern Mexico - a must visit for people looking to try something unique and authentic.

Dos Quality & Flavor is located at 6511 Ingram Rd Ste. 101, San Antonio, TX 78238.

To get more information on the restaurant, just head to their website.

