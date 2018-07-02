Delicious Mexican Food Truck

SAN ANTONIO - Hot dogs are the typical fourth of July food.

With the fourth of July coming up, why not try an awesome spin on the traditional hot dog?

La Maceta creates a Mexican hot dog that you will love!

La Maceta has many plate you will absolutely love, it is the place to try!

According to their Facebook Page

WE ARE THE ONLY SPOT IN THE S.A. TO GET SOME TACOS TAPATIOS! #NOTFLAUTAS

WE ALSO SERVE SOME OF THE FRESHEST MEXICAN STREET FOOD IN THE 210

Don't forget to spice up your holiday and try La Maceta.

