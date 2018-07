More Drinks on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Devils River Whiskey has endless possibilities.

The perfect way to cool down this summer is with a nice cold drink, using Devils River Whiskey.

What makes them unique is the pure water that goes into making it.

According to their website

It’s purity unmasks all the delightful nuances we worked tirelessly to emphasize in every sip.

Try these drinks or create your own with Devils River Whiskey.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.