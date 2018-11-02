Mojigangas dance through Market Square on Dia de los Muertos

SAN ANTONIO - Las Monas Performance Group explains the significance of mojigangas, or giant skeleton puppets, for Dia de los Muertos.

Celebrating Life

What is a mojiganga? Amparo Moreno, director of Los Monas Performance Group, tells SA Live it’s a giant puppet, anywhere from 6 to 18 feet tall, used to celebrate the lives of the deceased during Dia de los Muertos celebrations. The group stopped by Market Square on Thursday to talk about the puppets’ history.

Mojigangas actually represent life, according to Moreno. Family or close friends operate the enormous works of art, and the puppets are not loaned out or sold to anyone. They are kept for years, with gradual additions made to update each piece.

Las Monas Performance Group

Moreno and Las Monas have been around for 6 years and are well known for their incredible puppets and dancing. They have performed at La Villita, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts and SA Live's beautiful home in Market Square.

For more information on the group and its mojigangas, check out its Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.