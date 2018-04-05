Diablos Food Truck Is Heaven Sent

SAN ANTONIO - Always judge a Mexican restaurant by their rice and beans, but never judge a book by its cover.

Owner Raymond Herrera may look intimidating, but he’s one of the kindest guys you will meet.

Herrera grew up on the Southside of San Antonio and became involved with gang activity at a young age.

"My parents used to call me a little devil," said Herrera.

Herrera’s life completely changed after serving time in federal prison, raising a family and losing his parents.

"I lost my mom about two years ago and I just recently lost my father this year," said Herrera. "My dad was a great inspiration on me. He was a cook for many, many years and I took after him."

Herrera opened the food truck five months ago when his father was still alive, and named it Diablo because "Everybody names their stuff after saints around here and I want to be different. I am different."

Now, Herrera hopes to honor his family and his father’s memory by providing San Antonio with fresh, authentic Mexican food - like his classic mini street tacos topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco.

A new item on their menu to try is their tropical pastor fries.

The pastor meat is marinated overnight with pineapple and seasonings and seared to perfection on a flat-top in pineapple juice.

The fries are fried to a light golden color and topped with Monterrey jack cheese.

The tropical pastor meat is added on top - nestled between another layer of cheese.

Mango salsa brightens up the dish and completes the tropical flavors.

One of my favorite dishes I’ve had all year is here at Diablo’s Food Truck - their fiesta chicken quesadilla.

Marinated fajita-style chicken gets coddled in a fresh warm tortilla and gooey melted Monterey jack cheese.

All of the food is sinfully delicious and ready for you to enjoy during the upcoming first Friday.

Diablo's Food Truck is parked at Franky Diablos Bar, 1301 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210.

To get more information on the Diablo's Food Truck, just head to their Facebook page.

