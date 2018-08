More Food on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Leo Davila, Chef at Humble House, shows off some kid friendly recipes you'll love.

Humble House allows people to make healthy options using the best ingredients.

According to their website,

We believe that every person deserves access to fresh healthy food and the knowledge on how to source, buy, cook, and eat that food.

If you're looking to make yourself, or your family an incredible meal, head over to Humble House.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.