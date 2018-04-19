DIY: Shoe box FIESTA FLOATS

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools were recently named America's Best Charter School Network! Sweeeeet!

"IDEA serves more than 35,000 college-bound students in 61 schools across three Texas regions and is on-track to maintain its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates to college. "

For more information on IDEA Public Schools click here.

Don't forget to follow @SALiveKSAT on Facebookand Twitter for the latest updates!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.