DIY: Shoe box FIESTA FLOATS

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools were recently named America's Best Charter School Network! Sweeeeet!
"IDEA serves more than 35,000 college-bound students in 61 schools across three Texas regions and is on-track to maintain its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates to college. "
For more information on IDEA Public Schools click here.
