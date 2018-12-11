DIY winter wraps

Supplies:

• 1 1/2 to 2 yards (or more) anti-pill fleece

• Rotary cutter or scissors

• Large cutting mat

• Ruler or measuring tape

• Painter’s tape

• Round bowl

• Embellishments – buttons, embroidery thread, lace, rhinestones, etc.

Easy No Sew Wrap Instructions:

• Cut off selvedges and trim ends straight

• Position the fleece so that the fold is at the top and measure 20 inches into the fabric from the left edge, along the fold. Mark or pin this point.

• On the right side of the fleece, measure 6 inches down from the fold. Mark or pin this point.

• At the bottom edge of the right side of the fleece, measure 4 inches into the fabric from the right edge. Mark or pin this point.

• If you do not have a large cutting ruler, use the painter’s tape to mark straight lines connecting the outer edges of these three points. Refer to the diagram for this.

• Cut along the outer edges of these two lines.

• Embellish as desired.

Tuck Shawl Instructions:

• Measure the arm span of the person this will be made for. This will be the length of fabric needed to make the shawl. Ask for the closest cut of yardage to this measurement.

• Trim down the width of the fabric. Cut it down to 35 inches. This may vary depending of height and preference.

• Cut off any remaining selvedges and trim ends straight.

• Lay fabric out flat and measure and mark the fabric into thirds. We will now be working with the third of the fabric on the right side.

• From bottom of the inner edge of the right third of fabric, measure 7 inches toward the end of the fabric, and 5 inches up. Mark this point.

• From this marked point, measure 4 inches back toward the middle of the fabric and mark this point. Draw or use the painter’s tape to create a straight line between these two points.

• Measure 2 inches up from this line and make a second line of the same length.

• Cut along these two lines.

• Use bowl to round off corners, or leave square if that is your preference.

• Embellish as desired.