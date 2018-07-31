SAN ANTONIO - Back in January, this family-owned ice cream shop opened it's doors to San Antonio. In seven months, they have expanded their menu and added different items that customers have consistently requested - like their double scoop dirt cup Oreo sundae ice cream cone and ice cream burrito.

Along with ice cream, the shop also features coffee and espresso drinks both hot and cold.

Bee's Neez is located at 20210 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258.

To get more information on the shop, head to their Facebook page.

