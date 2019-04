SAN ANTONIO - They've been around for 142 years, making Naegelin's Bakery the oldest in Texas. They're known for their strudel, but right now it's all about Easter. From cookies to cakes, petit fours to mini pies, they offer pretty much any pastry you like. If you want to visit their store or order online you can check out their website here.

