Bacon-infused chicken and waffles? Yes, please!

SAN ANTONIO - What do bacon, waffles and fried chicken have in common?

They're all part of the chicken and waffles plate at Ida Claire in San Antonio. The brunch staple also comes with sunny eggs, hot sauce butter, black pepper gravy and coffee maple syrup.

Ida Claire has breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch and cocktail menus, which can be accessed on its website.

If you're looking for a break from your daily grind, hit up Ida Claire for vinyl hour. Every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m. you can get drink and food specials and listen to a mix of classics from Ida Claire's vinyl collection.

Up your San Antonio brunch game at Ida Clare in the Quarry.

