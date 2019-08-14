El Buho - The latest gem on the St. Mary's Strip

SAN ANTONIO - "The Strip" continues to thrive. The vibrant stretch along St. Mary's street, from west Grayson to Mistletoe avenue, filled with popular eats, dancing, live music and more just added another gem.

El Buho, a new neighborhood sports bar sandwiched between Limelight and Brass Monkey, offers a chill vibe during the day and a vibrant club-like atmosphere by night.

They open at 4 p.m. and their daily happy hour lasts until 9 p.m.

Ka-tii Thai Food offers authentic Thai food, onsite, through their food truck, serving up popular pad thai and drunken noodle dishes along with some new appetizers including deep fried avocados and chicken potstickers.

They open daily at 7 p.m. and stay open late until 2 a.m.

