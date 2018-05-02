El Tallercito de Son Performance

SAN ANTONIO - El Tallercito de Son SATX is a collective of students, teachers, artists, activists, community organizers and musicians, who share Son Jarocho with the community of San Antonio through FREE community talleres, or workshops.

Son Jarocho is a style of music that originates from Vera Cruz, Mexico, and that has a history more than 300 years old.

They performed on SA Live to celebrate the city, it's Tricentennial and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade 2018.

