Hot Cheeto Fries and Fish and Chips Tacos

SAN ANTONIO - Co-owner owner James English revitalized the former Lion and Rose pub to offer an authentic pub experience that he grew up with in England.

Authentic menu items include traditional fish and chips and scotch eggs. Their fish and chips tacos and hot cheat fries are a welcome variant to the standard pub menu.

The Winchester has trivia nights, soccer watch parties that you need to check out, games and food and drinks for the whole family.

Feeling lucky? Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with The Winchester March 17, from 8 AM - 2 AM.

For more information on the restaurant, just head to their Facebook page.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.