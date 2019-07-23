Enjoy the rhythm and blues with Will Owen Gage

SAN ANTONIO - Will Owen Gage is a young artist who specializes in class country, rock and blues. After discovering his love for music at a young age, Gage has traveled all around Texas, the Midwest U.S. and Europe to share his music alongside many other talented artists.

He has performed at many famous Texas venues such as Gruene Hall and Luckenbach. Lucky for the people of San Antonio, Gage will be adding onto his list of performances tomorrow night, July 24, at Hotel Havana where he will be giving a special acoustic performance. Thursday, July 25, Will Owen Gage will be performing again with the Alamotones at The Cove.

For more on Will Owen Gage and his musical journey, visit him on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.