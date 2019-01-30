Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla to ride in Western Heritage Parade

Literally translated, escaramuza means "skirmish." But that's not what these ladies look like when they ride.

Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla is an all-female horse riding team that performs all over the country, riding side-saddle at high speeds and dazzling crowds. Its mission is to develop and inspire young ladies by establishing a place to teach and learn the art of riding while promoting culture and heritage.

You can catch them this Saturday in downtown San Antonio, when they will ride in the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, the official kick-off to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

If you like them, make sure you vote for them as your favorite entry in this year's parade!

