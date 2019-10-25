Experience Birds of Prey like never before

SAN ANTONIO - Birds of Prey make a landing on the SA Live set! Last Chance Forever presents the Harvest Moon Celebration that will be featuring flying bird of prey demonstrations, discussions on conservation, and an after dark owl walk on a nature trail.

The Harvest Moon Celebration is Saturday, October 26 from 12:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. The event is for the entire family to enjoy and focuses on nature conservation education, music and activities with a Halloween twist. It will be held at the Muleshoe Farm and Ranch, a historic, working farm in Comfort, TX.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-17 and children under 5 years old are free. For tickets and information click here.

