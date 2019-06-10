Eyebrows on fleek

San Antonio - A specialty brow waxing, tweezing, tinting, and shaping boutique, Brows by Giana is the place to go to take your eyebrows from drab to fab!

Known as the “arch expert” and rated one of the best eyebrow gurus in San Antonio, Giana Arizola shares tips and tricks for an everyday brow look that is easy to do at home or on the go.

Tip #1: Use a highlighter (lighter color) underneath the brow to give the illusion that your arch is higher than it actually is. This will help open up and brighten your eye.

Tip #2: To fill in your eyebrows, use an eyebrow pencil for on-the-go easiness.

Tip #3: When filling in your eyebrows, do not go darker! Find a shade that matches your eyebrow color or go a couple of shades lighter.

Tip #4: This one is especially important for the males! Don’t pluck your long eyebrow hairs because they will leave gaps in your eyebrows over time. However, do not fret if you’ve been plucking out those pesky hairs all this time. You can use the tips above for filling in your eyebrows or Giana can tint them for you at her studio.

Tip #5: Come in for regular eyebrow grooming every 4 to 6 weeks.

Brows by Giana provides eyebrow grooming services for both men and women. In addition to brows, Giana even offers lash tinting and lifting at her studio.

Be sure to check out her new location in the Elms Shopping Center.

For more information on how to book Brows by Giana, head to her website or check out the “As seen on SA Live” tab on the salive.com homepage.

