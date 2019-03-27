Family music class

SAN ANTONIO - It's never too early or too late to get a musical education.

Jensen's Yamaha Music School is located in Castle Hills and is run by a mother and her two daughters. Their love for family and music is now encouraging families across the Alamo City put down the phones and pick up a musical intruments.

We got to peek in to one class where parents not only help their kids, but play along and participate in the lesson. Class starts with a song. Kids gather around the piano as the teacher plays. The kids have fun singing together and express emotions and mood though the song. The lesson gets more exciting with some game time. Fun songs allow the kids to practice repetitive patterns on the keyboard. The parents jump in when it's time to move to the music. The pairs experience movement through their whole body by dancing and playing percussion instruments. Then it's time to really dig in. Kids and parents jump back on the keyboard to actually play and sing songs together. It's their chance to be real musicians.

Parents and kids both loved the class. It offered them chance to learn, have fun, and bond one-on-one... and there wasn't a cellphone in sight!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.