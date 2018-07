SAN ANTONIO - Feel the good vibes from your favorite Reggae bands this weekend at San Antonio Reggae Fest.

You'll be able to hear bands such as "Roland & The Roots Riddim" all day long on Saturday so that you are sure to get your Reggae fill.\

San Antonio Reggae Fest will take place on Saturday, July 28 at Rosedale Park from 2pm - 11pm.

