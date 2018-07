SAN ANTONIO - The Foreign Arm is a local soul, pop band that will be performing at a new local event called Final Fridays.

Final Fridays is a family friendly event that will have food, drinks, local art and music.

It takes place this Friday, July 27 from 6-11pm at St. Paul Square and is free admission, so bring the whole family for a night of fun.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.