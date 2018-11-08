Fiesta Feet - Get Your Shoe Shopping On

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta Feet

Fiesta Feet provides shoes perfect for any occasion year-round. With the holidays approaching, they have many different styles that are great for holiday parties.

These products are 100 percent handmade in Mexico with real leather for better comfort. Most shoes are made by single mothers, so they can provide for their families while doing something they love. They use the bright colors of Mexico as inspiration to create their beautifully designed shoes.

Not only are these shoes made in Mexico, but part of the proceeds go to benefit a good cause in Mexico. Casa Kamami in Guadalajara, Mexico, is a foster home for abused girls that provides education and proper resources to young girls. Susana Cabrera, owner of Fiesta Feet, says this organization is funded by her aunt and uncle and it holds a special place in her heart.

Fiesta Feet has shoes for adults, babies and kids -- how cute is that? The company is an online store and provides free exchanges and returns, which makes things super convenient. They do, however, feature some of their products in stores, like GG's House Boutique.

Check them out online and get your cute shoe fix!

