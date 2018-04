SAN ANTONIO - Pico De Gallo created this dish specifically for San Antonio's fiesta celebration! And it's so good it's here to STAY!

This dish includes: sliced potatoe wedges for the base, sirloin steak on top, covered with yummy melted queso, topped off with the sauteed veggies. Sides are homemade refried beans and guacamole. *drools*

For more information on Pico De Gallo you can click here for their website.

