Fiesta recipes with a kick!

ZAS Chili Lime - Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients:

● 1 teaspoon finely shredded lime peel

● 1/4 tablespoon lime juice ( about 1 1/2 limes)

● 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely minced

● 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

● 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

● 3 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 teaspoon chili powder

● 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

● 2 tablespoons cilantro

● 1 tablespoon honey

● 1 1/2 lbs medium shrimp ( about 6 per person)

● ZAS! Chili Lime

Directions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. In medium bowl, combine all ingredients except shrimp and stir well.

3. Peel shrimp except for tail, and devein. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels.

4. Place shrimp in large resealable bag. Add marinade. Through bag, rub marinade into shrimp. Place in refrigerator for 20 minutes. Halfway through, turn bag and give shrimp another marinade massage. (Do not marinate longer than 20 minutes, or the acidic lime juice will cook the shrimp).

ZAS! Mango Chili - Pineapple Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

● 2 red onions diced

● 1 pineapple diced

● 2 cups fresh chopped cilantro leaves roughly chopped

● 4 to 5 seeded jalapenos diced

● 3 to 4 limes juiced

● ZAS! Mango Chili

Directions:

1. Dice up onions and pineapple

2. Place in large bowl add the 2 cups of cilantro as well as the jalapenos and lime juice.

3. Combine all ingredients well and season with ZAS! Mango Chili and salt

4. For extra spice leave seeds in jalapenos

5. Grill your pineapple for an extra layer of flavor

ZAS! Hatch Chili – Corn on the Cob:

Ingredients:

● 2 cups of roasted corn off cob

● 1 large poblano diced

● 1/4 large red onion diced

● 1/2 cup. Sour cream

● 1/2 cup mayonnaise

● 1 large lime quartered

● 1 tablespoon butter

● 1 tablespoon oil

Directions:

1. In medium bowl mix sour cream and mayonnaise and add juice from 1/4 lime

2. In medium Skillet heat butter and oil together toss in red onion and poblanos let them cook just a bit till onions become translucent

3. Add corn to pan and add juice from 1/4 lime

4. Season with Zas! Hatch Chili 5. Place corn and poblano mix in a bowl

6. Add desired amount of mayonnaise and sour cream mix to corn along w the rest of lime juice

7. Stir together till mixed well

8. Add season w Zas Hatch Chili and queso fresco

9. And chili powder

