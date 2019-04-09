Fiesta Wreaths & Crafts

SAN ANTONIO - It's Fiesta season and who doesn't want a pop of color to spice up their home for the holiday.

Local artist Stephanie Pena Frost has tied more than 5000 bows, made more than 300 flowers, and painted more than 50 wreaths. She sharing her vast knowledge of crafts with you to make your wreath making as simple as possible. Most of her work is glue-free, so that it will endure the outdoors. Ribbon and twine do the job of keeping all the pieces tight and secure. Don't back away from different colors, the more the better. Many of the individual elements of the wreath come from the local Fiesta stores, so they're easy to find.

If you'd like to have her host your own wreath making or craft party, you can find her through her facebook page.

