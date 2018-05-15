Film hits the stage in "Bridges of Madison County"

SAN ANTONIO - The Public Theater of San Antonio is bringing Bridges of Madison County from the big screen on to the stage.

As described on their website, the play is...

Based on the best-selling novel, this show captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland. Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open, and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

For those who wish to laugh cry and love all within a matter of hours, this is the show for you.

If you would like to see the show you can buy tickets online at http://www.thepublicsa.org/ for $20 - $35.

