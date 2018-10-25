Fun Fiona: Fall Drinks!

SAN ANTONIO - New Bourbon

Fiona took a quick trip to visit Nick Spink, owner of Artisan on Alamo Distillery, to see how he makes a couple of their top drinks.

The first of the two drinks Fiona made was a tasty martini with a hint of bell pepper juices. Following the martini, Nick instructed Fiona on how to make a peach old fashioned using his brand new liquor, Bexar Ridge Bourbon.

Artisan on Alamo Distillery

Artisan on Alamo Distillery is one of the top places in all of San Antonio to go for drinks and the only distillery that handcrafts all of its spirits.

You can receive a free tour of the distillery by emailing nick@artisanonalamo.com. Nick will soon celebrate the 2-year anniversary of Artisan on Alamo with a major celebration November 15th and 16th. Visit the Artisan on Alamo's website for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.