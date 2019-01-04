Fit and feast!

Keto-friendly recipe and quick workout to kick start your fitness resolution.

Your Sassy Chef Heather Larican says, "Keto is a high fat, high protein, low carb diet and what that does is it puts your body into what's called ketosis to where you're burning fat and not sugar."

One snack Larican recommends is a chocolate avocado pudding. Ingredients are cocoa powder, coconut cream - which gives the recipe that creamy pudding consistency, truvia sugar sweetener, blueberries, coconut flakes, pumpkin seeds and sliced almonds.

Larican provies private chef services that include catering and cooking classes.

Her cookbook, "How to SLAY the meal prep game!" is available on I-Tunes and Amazon.

For more information on Your Sassy Chef Heather Larican visit: Yoursassychef.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.