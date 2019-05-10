Flower shop owners share special mother-daughter bond

SAN ANTONIO - Walk inside Floral Basket and you'll see a mother-daughter team who operates and runs the local shop.

"We love making people smile," Grace says.

If you dig deeper, you find out that they are connected by love, not blood.

Gina Grace dated Carrisalez's son, Yonni. He was killed in 2010 by a drunk driver, while he was jogging. It was Carrisalez's husband, a San Antonio firefighter, who tried to help revive him on the scene.

"It was devastating for him to make that call," Carrisalez says.

Grace, a former alcoholic, turned her life around after that tragic incident.

"I haven't drank since then--six years sober," she says.

The duo came together two years ago to finally open their own business as mother and daughter.

"I was always close to her and Yonnie's family," Grace said. "She is just so nurturing."

Helen tells us her son always told her she would own her own flower shop one day.

"He would be looking down smiling at us right now," she says.

