Former SAPD Explorer proves hard work, pays off

SAN ANTONIO - From ride-alongs to mock traffic stops, the San Antonio Police Department's Explorers program is paving the way to a career in Law Enforcement.

For Sarah Rahman, 25 years old, her path to becoming an S.A.P.D police officer began while she was still in diapers.

"My parents bought me a New York police set, so I have pictures of me in a diaper writing my parents speeding tickets in the hallway," Rahman said.

Rahman joined the Explorers program when she was 14 years old and hasn't looked back.

"Not only do we learn traffic stops, arrest, search and seizure, we have to do a mock warrant searches," she said, " We even do hostage negotiation, crisis intervention and active shooter training."

Rahman is in her fourth year with the San Antonio Police Department.

"I go to work every night with my best friends and it is the coolest thing ever,"he says.

Rahman credits the Explorers program for setting the foundation in law enforcement, but she says reality hits you once you put on your official badge.

"I was taught that the police are called when you're having the worst day of your life, like no one wants to call the police," she says. "And they're looking for a miracle and I have to be that miracle."

Rahman understands the danger that comes along with her job. One night while on duty, she was dragged by a drunk driver at a What-a-burger parking lot.

" I never thought I would ever utter the word "officer down," but I did that night," she said. " It was an amzing feeling to hear the sirens and engines in the distance knowing that the calvary was coming to help me."

She says every day she looks forward to going to work and even though it's a male-dominated field, she encourages all women to try it, if they are dreaming about it.

"Who says we cant go and kick butt?" she says. "you are going to have to prove yourself , it's true, you are, it's just how it is, but once you do, you're just like one of the guys and they're like my brothers."

For more information on the San Antonio Police Department's Explorers Program, visit www.sapdexplorers.com.



