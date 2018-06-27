Fourth of July Bunuelos

SAN ANTONIO - Bunuelos are always a great choice when you're feeling hungry especially with San Antonio Bunuelo Company.

They can create whatever you're in the mood for from traditional to Festive to your own custom Bunuelos.

More Desserts on SA Live

Savory Summer Chocolate Treats

No matter what the occasion, you can enjoy a delicious bunuelo with your friends and family.

San Antonio Bunuelo Company is passionate about San Antonio, according to their website:

We started the San Antonio Buñuelo Company, because we are passionate about foods that celebrate our culture. It's a shared culture. A San Antonio culture of fresh, festive and fun foods.

If you appreciate San Antonio's culture or you're just looking for a delicious treat, head over to San Antonio Bunuelo Company.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.