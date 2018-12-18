Free 'Mommy & Me Baby Shower' Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Are you an expectant mother?
Community First Health Plans will be hosting a free Mommy and Me Baby Shower Wednesday, Dec. 19 for Community First Health Plans members.
Guests can learn more about having a healthy pregnancy, win great prizes and connect with other mothers at the Mommy and Me Baby Shower.
Mommy and Me Baby Shower
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: YMCA Southcross
Members who attend the baby shower may qualify for a car seat, play yard or a toddler booster seat courtesy of Community First Health Plans.
Lunch will be provided for guests at the baby shower.
Please call 210-358-6055 to reserve your spot.
For more information, visit cfhp.com or call 210-227-2347.
Information courtesy of Community First Health Plans.
