Free 'Mommy & Me Baby Shower' Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Are you an expectant mother?

Community First Health Plans will be hosting a free Mommy and Me Baby Shower Wednesday, Dec. 19 for Community First Health Plans members.

Guests can learn more about having a healthy pregnancy, win great prizes and connect with other mothers at the Mommy and Me Baby Shower.

Mommy and Me Baby Shower

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: YMCA Southcross

Members who attend the baby shower may qualify for a car seat, play yard or a toddler booster seat courtesy of Community First Health Plans.

Lunch will be provided for guests at the baby shower.

Please call 210-358-6055 to reserve your spot.

For more information, visit cfhp.com or call 210-227-2347.

Information courtesy of Community First Health Plans.

