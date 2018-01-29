Freshly baked pizza in only 2 minutes

SAN ANTONIO - If you need to eat in a hurry, then Urban Bricks Pizza Company is perfect for you.

Urban Bricks Pizza Company got its start in San Antonio back in 2015. Since the first location at La Cantera, the concept took off and became franchised across the United States.

Select between different pizza crusts, sauces and toppings including gluten-friendly options. Once it's in the oven, your pizza is ready in two minutes.

The restaurant also offers salads, paninis, draft beer and gelato from Pacuigos.

There are multiple locations all around San Antonio ready to serve you a tasty pizza.

For more information on Urban Bricks Pizza Co., just head to their website.

