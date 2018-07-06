Fruity Mocktails for the Kids and Cocktails for the Parents!

SAN ANTONIO - "Sasstass & The Pour Horse" has it all this summer. They have delicious fruity drinks for everyone to enjoy, and by everyone that includes the kids too.

For the kids they have delicious fruity mocktails that are actually healthier than other fruit drinks because they use real fruit in them.

For the adults they have the same delicious choices just with a little "kick" to them. And in the pouches they can even be taken on the river.

Sasstass & The Pour Horse also provides bartending services for weddings and other private events they even have Mobile Bar package with a bar trailer that is really amazing, so try them out for your next event.

