Furry friends looking for forever homes!

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday marks national adopt-a-shelter pet day and local rescue shelters are asking people to adopt not shop.

Some of the cute, furry friends available for adoption and looking for forever homes were brought on SA Live by the Animal Defense League of Texas.

When thinking about adopting, here are some tips to consider:

Do you need a running buddy or a couch buddy? Check their energy level.

Is the pet food for a family or single person

When bringing new pets into the home, here's a new pet checklist:

Purchase collar, leash, tags, crate, toys, bowls and food.

Make sure to talk with shelter about any special needs.

Prepare a plan for the family, such as who will walk, who will feed and who will change the litter box.

ADL hosts Woof and Whiskers every Wednesday, when adoptions fees are reduced. The special days begin at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The adoption fees are $15 for dogs and $5 for cats.

For more information, click here to visit the rescue shelter's website.

