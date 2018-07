SAN ANTONIO - Crafthouse Studios allows you to experience your inner craftiness and get creative with your hands.

They have plenty of fun DIY crafts for both the adults and the kids. You can create your own fashionable bag with with your own design as well as a personalized inexpensive hats.

For the kids you can create your own paint, harmonicas, and racetracks plus much more to keep the kids busy.

So come try your hand at some DIY crafts.

