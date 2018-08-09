Get fit at Das Rec!

NEW BRAUNFELS - New Braunfels recently opened a new Rec facility that has plenty to offer those who decide to go.

"It is 77,000 square feet of fun" as they like to say and they aren't lying.

There is 2 full size gymnasiums, an 8 lane lap pool, a leisure pool with a water slide, a weight room and a running track, so there is never a dull moment at Das Rec.

Couple that with the spin classes, various sports leagues, child care and more and you find yourself never leaving Das Rec.

So come on out and try it for a day or even get a membership, you'll start getting fit and having fun right away!

