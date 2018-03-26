Get Fit Friday: EnergyX Fitness

SAN ANTONIO - EnergyX Fitness is hosting FREE fitness classes at The Historical Pearl through June!

You can visit The Pearls Facebook and Instagram page to be updated with the dates and times of the workout classes.

EnergyX Fitness is San Antonio's first rowing workout studio but they do offer other classes inluding, kettle bell workouts, LIT HIT, and TRX & FLEX. Not to mention, your first class is FREE!

For more information on EnergyX Fitness you can visit their website.

