Get in a "Milkshake Mode" this Summer

SAN ANTONIO - Milkshake Mode has plenty of delicious milkshakes, but they also add a fun twist by making them San Antonio inspired.

They make a "Selena" inspired strawberry milkshake that has the clever words "Bidi Bidi Yum Yum" printed on the side.

Some tips that they have for better milkshakes are:

Use frozen fruit it helps keep the milkshake cold and they stay fresh.

Substitute milk for juice, coffee, almond milk or ice for less calories.

Blend shake at low speed for that creamy texture.

Go on out to Milkshake Mode and grab yourself an amazing milkshake today.

