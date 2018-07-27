Get in a "Milkshake Mode" this Summer

SAN ANTONIO - Milkshake Mode has plenty of delicious milkshakes, but they also add a fun twist by making them San Antonio inspired.
They make a "Selena" inspired strawberry milkshake that has the clever words "Bidi Bidi Yum Yum" printed on the side.
Some tips that they have for better milkshakes are:
- Use frozen fruit it helps keep the milkshake cold and they stay fresh.
- Substitute milk for juice, coffee, almond milk or ice for less calories.
- Blend shake at low speed for that creamy texture.
Go on out to Milkshake Mode and grab yourself an amazing milkshake today.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.