SA Live

Get in a "Milkshake Mode" this Summer

Milkshake Mode has delicious SA inspired milkshakes.

By Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO - Milkshake Mode has plenty of delicious milkshakes, but they also add a fun twist by making them San Antonio inspired.

They make a "Selena" inspired strawberry milkshake that has the clever words "Bidi Bidi Yum Yum"  printed on the side.

More Dessert on SA Live

Some tips that they have for better milkshakes are:

  • Use frozen fruit it helps keep the milkshake cold and they stay fresh.
  • Substitute milk for juice, coffee, almond milk or ice for less calories.
  • Blend shake at low speed for that creamy texture. 

Go on out to Milkshake Mode and grab yourself an amazing milkshake today.

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.