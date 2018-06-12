Get lost in the "Sauce" with Humble House

SAN ANTONIO - Humble House is serving up some of your favorite meals but adding their own flair to it with their signature sauces and pestos.

You can buy their sauces at HEB or they have a wider selection including pestos tapenade and more at their stand at the Pearl Farmers Market 9am-2pm on Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday.

You can even get these meals shown, at the Pearl Farmers Market cooked by Humble House themselves so go grab some great food!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.