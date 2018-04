You can now try Sum'oa Cakes at Snooze A.M. Eatery! This new item is apart of their spring menu.

The Sum'oa Cakes consist of buttermilk pancakes topped with homemade vanilla creme, caramel sauce and shortbread crumble. It's then drizzled with chocolate sauce and sprinkled with sticky coconut and powdered sugar. Are you hungry yet?

For more on Snooze's spring menu, follow them on Facebook at @QuarrySanAntonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.